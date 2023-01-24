BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Heico Corp (HEI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,120,681 shares of Heico Corp (HEI). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5,541,099 shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -1.49% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heico is $164.63. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents a decrease of -1.49% from its latest reported closing price of $167.12.

The projected annual revenue for Heico is $2,542MM, an increase of 15.11%. The projected annual EPS is $3.07, an increase of 18.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heico Corp. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Heico Corp is 0.2778%, an increase of 0.2873%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 45,604,355 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,467,531 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467,508 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 16.05% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 2,060,421 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346,027 shares, representing a decrease of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 1,322,705 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338,171 shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1,174,350 shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221,909 shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 998,942 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,497 shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Heico Declares $$0.10 Dividend

Heico said on December 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ( $0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the most recent share price of $167.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.12%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Heico Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

