BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.34MM shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 6.84MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.24% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dick's Sporting Goods is $139.63. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from its latest reported closing price of $125.52.

The projected annual revenue for Dick's Sporting Goods is $12,300MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $12.04, a decrease of -19.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. is 0.2787%, an increase of 31.5159%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 67,061,652 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 5,015,154 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atreides Management, LP holds 2,173,469 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872,173 shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,127,193 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325,693 shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,352,849 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859,704 shares, representing a decrease of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 4.11% over the last quarter.

HS Management Partners, LLC holds 1,330,210 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282,540 shares, representing a decrease of 71.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Dick's Sporting Goods Declares $0.49 Dividend

Dick's Sporting Goods said on November 22, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the most recent share price of $125.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.55%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

