BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,119,328 shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,214,328 shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -2.79% Downside

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $51.96. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of -2.79% from its latest reported closing price of $53.45.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is $1,039MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 19.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1037 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex Corporation. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cognex Corporation is 0.2597%, an increase of 4.0596%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 188,869,269 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 11,389,529 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563,127 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 7,335,851 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094,951 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 5,142,704 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425,498 shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 20.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 5,058,743 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 4,365,212 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481,515 shares, representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 32.04% over the last quarter.

Cognex Declares $$0.07 Dividend

Cognex said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the most recent share price of $53.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.13%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Cognex Corp. Background Information

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

