BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (ADR) (KOF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.51MM shares of Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (ADR) (KOF). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 55.85MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -0.32% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV is $74.80. The forecasts range from a low of $32.31 to a high of $104.12. The average price target represents a decrease of -0.32% from its latest reported closing price of $75.04.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV is $243,635MM, an increase of 10.87%. The projected annual EPS is $8.60, a decrease of -89.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (ADR). This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (ADR) is 0.3463%, an increase of 2.4113%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 25,656,818 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,214,719 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tweedy, Browne Co LLC holds 2,339,541 shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434,974 shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,468,305 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613,305 shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 947,677 shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949,762 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 57.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 783,371 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710,338 shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. DE C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., known as Coca-Cola FEMSA or KOF, is a Mexican multinational beverage company headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

