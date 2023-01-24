BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,803,756 shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 12,700,923 shares and 12.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.90% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is $140.03. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.90% from its latest reported closing price of $114.87.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is $1,574MM, an increase of 15.01%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of -80.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Camden Property Trust is 0.3504%, a decrease of 14.4458%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 118,837,202 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 11,319,751 shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,561,365 shares, representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,092,482 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,430,064 shares, representing a decrease of 43.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 36.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,332,590 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329,466 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,290,112 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173,087 shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,924,139 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005,351 shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Declares $$0.94 Dividend

Camden Property Trust said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ( $3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the most recent share price of $114.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.27%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

