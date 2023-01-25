BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Bjs Wholesale Club Inc (BJ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.00MM shares of Bjs Wholesale Club Inc (BJ). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 15.63MM shares and 10.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bjs Wholesale Club is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $69.42.

The projected annual revenue for Bjs Wholesale Club is $19,792MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual EPS is $3.88, an increase of 6.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bjs Wholesale Club Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Bjs Wholesale Club Inc is 0.4160%, an increase of 8.0489%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 163,103,089 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Putnam Investments Llc holds 5,184,066 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117,009 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 4,379,397 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,023,410 shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,512,986 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704,784 shares, representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 85.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,242,454 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739,323 shares, representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc holds 2,545,141 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663,713 shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJ by 12.95% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

