BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.91MM shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.55% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for BancFirst is $100.98. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.55% from its latest reported closing price of $83.08.

The projected annual revenue for BancFirst is $642MM, an increase of 17.26%. The projected annual EPS is $6.66, an increase of 12.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in BancFirst Corporation. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BancFirst Corporation is 0.1882%, a decrease of 10.8207%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.08% to 16,956,506 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 2,567,857 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399,358 shares, representing a decrease of 32.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 45.52% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management holds 1,109,829 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111,349 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 40.47% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 409,344 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409,162 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 346,897 shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357,370 shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 314,565 shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319,945 shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANF by 67.49% over the last quarter.

BancFirst Declares $0.40 Dividend

BancFirst said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the most recent share price of $83.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.93%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Bancfirst Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BancFirst Corporation is a corporation which operates under the name BancFirst, a state chartered bank in Oklahoma, United States.

