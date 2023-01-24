BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,726,739 shares of Avnet, Inc. (AVT). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 9,474,276 shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.73% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avnet is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of $44.68.

The projected annual revenue for Avnet is $25,582MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual EPS is $7.14, a decrease of -9.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avnet, Inc.. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Avnet, Inc. is 0.2148%, a decrease of 14.7282%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 102,636,689 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 9,340,785 shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740,660 shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 18.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 3,186,569 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622,521 shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 10.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 2,278,927 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153,901 shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,169,288 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237,567 shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 1,775,544 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992,835 shares, representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Avnet Declares $$0.29 Dividend

Avnet said on August 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ( $1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2022 received the payment on September 28, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $44.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Avnet Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. It supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Its unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables it to accelerate the design and supplies stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

