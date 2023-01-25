BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.74MM shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 13.91MM shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is $125.12. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of $114.85.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is $4,600MM, an increase of 9.48%. The projected annual EPS is $6.05, an increase of 7.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy Corporation. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.2788%, a decrease of 3.8024%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 141,939,383 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 9,953,228 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,017,008 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,450,908 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,905,283 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917,780 shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 88.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 3,330,480 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498,866 shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,949,097 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858,858 shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Atmos Energy Declares $0.74 Dividend

Atmos Energy said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 25, 2022 received the payment on December 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the most recent share price of $114.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.58%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Atmos Energy Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

