BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.63% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is $208.08. The forecasts range from a low of $194.93 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.63% from its latest reported closing price of $171.07.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is $3,045MM, a decrease of -25.85%. The projected annual EPS is $35.76, a decrease of -56.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 12.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is 0.2868%, an increase of 4.4116%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.69% to 12,627,792 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 819,915 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872,215 shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 651,341 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688,520 shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 650,000 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,000 shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC holds 460,588 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746,445 shares, representing a decrease of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 276,885 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298,419 shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Declares $0.42 Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the most recent share price of $171.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.98%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc Background Information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

