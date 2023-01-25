BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.70MM shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 27.30MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.78% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from its latest reported closing price of $54.33.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is $3,831MM, a decrease of -5.96%. The projected annual EPS is $2.92, an increase of 9.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy Corporation. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Alliant Energy Corporation is 0.2570%, a decrease of 4.9886%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 229,848,770 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 6,209,163 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287,187 shares, representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds 5,957,092 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822,097 shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 5,392,342 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269,034 shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Sa holds 4,302,238 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315,258 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 4,013,149 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945,102 shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 90.95% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.43 Dividend

Alliant Energy said on October 12, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the most recent share price of $54.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.15%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Alliant Energy Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.