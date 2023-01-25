BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.77MM shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 5.50MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.11% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from its latest reported closing price of $29.75.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $32MM, an increase of 222.17%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.1093%, an increase of 14.1086%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 62,288,563 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,148,413 shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group AG holds 4,058,792 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062,792 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP holds 3,057,869 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928,458 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 18.21% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1,986,165 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729,654 shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 53.81% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 1,924,000 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.