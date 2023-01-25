BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Adapthealth Corp (AHCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.87MM shares of Adapthealth Corp (AHCO). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 14.36MM shares and 10.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.27% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adapthealth is $29.12. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.27% from its latest reported closing price of $20.76.

The projected annual revenue for Adapthealth is $3,322MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.26, an increase of 127.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adapthealth Corp. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 21.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Adapthealth Corp is 0.4696%, a decrease of 24.3906%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.95% to 111,599,178 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oep Capital Advisors, L.p. holds 13,818,180 shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyKnight Capital, L.P. holds 8,906,070 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) holds 8,223,536 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,150,797 shares, representing a decrease of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds 3,750,837 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 2,917,783 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399,775 shares, representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 5.41% over the last quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states.

