Dividends
BLK

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BLK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $596.24, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $596.24, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $605.72 and a 84.04% increase over the 52 week low of $323.98.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.44. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.41%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
  • Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (GDVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDVD with an increase of 22% over the last 100 days. SCHD has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 4.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    21 hours ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular