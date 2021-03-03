BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.77% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $716.31, representing a -9.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $788 and a 121.1% increase over the 52 week low of $323.98.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $31.89. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.21%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

iShares Trust (QUAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFH with an increase of 37.46% over the last 100 days. ESNG has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 3.57%.

