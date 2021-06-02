BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $876.91, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $876.91, representing a -1.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $889.99 and a 70.04% increase over the 52 week low of $515.72.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $34.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.63%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (QUAL)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG)

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLF with an increase of 25.31% over the last 100 days. QUAL has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 3.08%.

