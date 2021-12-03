BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BLK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $918.85, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $918.85, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $973.16 and a 37.08% increase over the 52 week low of $670.28.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $37.6. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.1%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the blk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Financial ETF (IYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLF with an increase of 5.43% over the last 100 days. SCHD has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 4.19%.

