BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BLK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $715.23, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLK was $715.23, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $720.51 and a 120.76% increase over the 52 week low of $323.98.

BLK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). BLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $30.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.13%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BLK as a top-10 holding:

  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHD with an increase of 23.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BLK at 3.82%.

