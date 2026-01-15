Blackrock Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.127 billion, or $7.16 per share. This compares with $1.670 billion, or $10.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.176 billion or $13.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $7.008 billion from $5.677 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.127 Bln. vs. $1.670 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.16 vs. $10.63 last year. -Revenue: $7.008 Bln vs. $5.677 Bln last year.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $5.73 per share on March 24 to shareholders of record as of March 6.

BLK was up by 1.162% at $1,110.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.