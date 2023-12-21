News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

BlackRock held partnership talks with Warburg Pincus - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 21, 2023 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The world's largest asset management firm BlackRock BLK.N held partnership talks with U.S.-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus nearly two years ago, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing at least five people briefed on the matter.

The talks failed over competing visions as BlackRock wanted a majority stake in the firm, but Warburg Pincus had no desire to relinquish control, according to the report.

Discussions about a potential partnership between the two companies were serious but short-lived and never reached the point of discussing a price or a formal structure, the report added.

BlackRock and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.