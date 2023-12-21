BlackRock held partnership talks with Warburg Pincus - FT

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The world's largest asset management firm BlackRock BLK.N held partnership talks with U.S.-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus nearly two years ago, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing at least five people briefed on the matter.

The talks failed over competing visions as BlackRock wanted a majority stake in the firm, but Warburg Pincus had no desire to relinquish control, according to the report.

Discussions about a potential partnership between the two companies were serious but short-lived and never reached the point of discussing a price or a formal structure, the report added.

BlackRock and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

