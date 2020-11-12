BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMEZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BMEZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.9, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMEZ was $25.9, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.89 and a 105.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMEZ Dividend History page.

