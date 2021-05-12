BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMEZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BMEZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.98, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMEZ was $25.98, representing a -16.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.96 and a 35.59% increase over the 52 week low of $19.16.

