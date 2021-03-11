BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMEZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 45% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.49, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMEZ was $26.49, representing a -14.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.96 and a 110.24% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMEZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.