BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Symbol: BME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.38, changing hands as high as $39.82 per share. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BME's low point in its 52 week range is $35.03 per share, with $42.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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