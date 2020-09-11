Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that BME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.9, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BME was $41.9, representing a -5.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.15 and a 55.19% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BME as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund (DLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DLS with an increase of 20.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BME at 0.61%.

