Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that BME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.7, the dividend yield is 5.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BME was $45.7, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.94 and a 69.26% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

