Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that BME has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BME was $48.29, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.72 and a 78.83% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

