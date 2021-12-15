Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.16, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BME was $47.16, representing a -7.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.94 and a 7.18% increase over the 52 week low of $44.

BME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bme Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BME as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEF with an decrease of -4.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BME at 0.52%.

