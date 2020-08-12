Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Dividends
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that BME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.49, the dividend yield is 5.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BME was $42.49, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.15 and a 57.37% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

