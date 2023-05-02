BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Declares $0.21 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 8.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BME is 0.28%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 2,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nova R Wealth holds 455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BME by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 371K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 51.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 114.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BME by 514.05% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s (BME) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

