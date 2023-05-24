BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.01, changing hands as low as $15.90 per share. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.33 per share, with $17.8881 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

