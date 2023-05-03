BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) Declares $0.14 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.36%, the lowest has been 5.73%, and the highest has been 12.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.94 (n=153).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEZ is 0.47%, an increase of 106.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.74% to 29,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEZ by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 2,468K shares.

Cornerstone Advisors holds 2,184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEZ by 20.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 35.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEZ by 34.95% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 65.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEZ by 204.08% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

