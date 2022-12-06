US Markets
BLK

BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 06, 2022 — 05:52 pm EST

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses.

"We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.

BlackRock also said there were some short-term performance challenges and it needed to think about resetting expenses relative to revenues.

Shedlin added the firm has seen some weakness in retail mutual funds.

However, it expects to see a sizeable ramp-up in performance fees from illiquid businesses in coming years.

Earlier in October, BlackRock said its assets under management dropped 16% year-on-year to $7.96 billion, as a stronger dollar dampened the value of investments in Europe and Asia. Its net income also fell 17%.

Shedlin warned earlier in October, when the company announced its third-quarter results, that it had begun "to more aggressively manage the pace of certain discretionary spend."

Shares in BlackRock are down roughly 30% this year, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

Separately, activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd said in a letter it has sought to replace BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink after taking a position in the asset manager.

BlackRock assets fall below $8 tln, profit beats on strong ETF demand

Activist investor Bluebell seeks to replace BlackRock CEO Fink

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.