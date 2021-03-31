BlackRock Has Begun Trading Bitcoin Futures

Investments giant BlackRock has indeed “started to dabble” in the bitcoin market.

According to regulatory filings published Wednesday, the asset manager held $360,457 in CME bitcoin futures contracts earlier this year.

The holdings represented a meager 0.0014% of BlackRock’s massive Global Allocation Fund on reporting day Jan. 31. It was not immediately clear if BlackRock still holds any futures contracts. The original batch appears to have expired on March 26.

BlackRock gave two of its funds the go-ahead to trade bitcoin futures in January.

A request for comment was not returned by press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

