BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BOE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (Symbol: BOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.36, changing hands as low as $10.34 per share. BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.09 per share, with $11.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.36.

