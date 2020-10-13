Blackrock Global (BOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock Global (BOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that BOE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.13, the dividend yield is 7.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOE was $10.13, representing a -9.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.25 and a 47.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.85.

