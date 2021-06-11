Blackrock Global (BOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Blackrock Global (BOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that BOE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.68, the dividend yield is 5.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOE was $12.68, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.80 and a 40.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

