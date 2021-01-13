Blackrock Global (BOE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Blackrock Global (BOE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BOE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that BOE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BOE was $11, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.25 and a 60.58% increase over the 52 week low of $6.85.

