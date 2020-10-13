Blackrock Global (BGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock Global (BGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.51, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGT was $11.51, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 59.86% increase over the 52 week low of $7.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGT Dividend History page.

