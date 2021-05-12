Blackrock Global (BGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Blackrock Global (BGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.7, the dividend yield is 6.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGT was $12.7, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.45 and a 24.27% increase over the 52 week low of $10.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

