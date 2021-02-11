Blackrock Global (BGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock Global (BGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -14.47% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGT was $12.48, representing a -5.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.24 and a 73.33% increase over the 52 week low of $7.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGT Dividend History page.

