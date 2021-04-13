Blackrock Global (BGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Blackrock Global (BGT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.53, the dividend yield is 6.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGT was $12.53, representing a -1.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.69 and a 23.81% increase over the 52 week low of $10.12.

