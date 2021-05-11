US Markets
BLK

BlackRock gets licence for China wealth management JV with CCB, Temasek

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc said on Wednesday it had received a licence in China for a wealth management venture with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd.

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N said on Wednesday it had received a licence in China for a wealth management venture with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS, 0939.HK and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd TEM.UL.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) granted the licence, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular