BlackRock gets licence for China wealth management JV with CCB, Temasek

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N said on Wednesday it had received a licence in China for a wealth management venture with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS, 0939.HK and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd TEM.UL.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) granted the licence, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

