BlackRock Furthers Fixed Income Innovation

BlackRock launched a new series of fixed-income ETFs which allow access to buy-write investments on bond securities. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy (TLTW), Shares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (HYGW), and the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (Cboe: LQDW) are all different variations of the new options available to investors. BR says buy-write strategies have been available to equity ETFs for a long time, but have not infiltrated fixed income. These options will give more exposure to yield in what has been one of the most difficult times for fixed-income investment in decades. This just adds to BR’s legacy of innovation and creativity in bond market ETFs.

Finsum: This is an interesting idea, and maybe if inflation is cooling quicker than expected bonds are too cheap.

