BlackRock, Franklin Templeton eye partnership with Banco do Brasil's asset management unit -report

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Asset managers BlackRock Inc., Franklin Templeton and Principal Financial Group are vying for a partnership with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil's asset management unit, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Friday.

