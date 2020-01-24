BlackRock, Franklin Templeton eye partnership with Banco do Brasil's asset management unit - report

Asset managers BlackRock Inc., Franklin Templeton and Principal Financial Group are vying for a partnership with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil's asset management unit, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Friday.
