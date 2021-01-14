US Markets
BlackRock fourth-quarter profit jumps 20% as AUM touches record high

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Thursday reported a 20% jump in quarterly profit, as increased activity in financial markets pushed its assets under management to record high levels.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, on Thursday reported a 20% jump in quarterly profit, as increased activity in financial markets pushed its assets under management to record high levels.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $10.18 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.31 billion, or $8.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected net income of $9.14 per share. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Assets under management grew to $8.68 trillion at the end of the quarter, from $7.81 trillion in the third quarter.

Total net inflows were $126.93 billion, slightly lower than the $128.7 billion in the preceding quarter.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by Maju Samuel)

