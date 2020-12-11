Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.8, the dividend yield is 45.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFO was $14.8, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.72 and a 5.26% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.