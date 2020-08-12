Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Blackrock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.76, the dividend yield is .16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFO was $14.76, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.72 and a 4.98% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.