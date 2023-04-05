BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Declares $0.11 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.03%, the lowest has been 5.06%, and the highest has been 11.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGT is 0.15%, an increase of 40.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.09% to 6,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGT by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGT by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Proequities holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGT by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGT by 15.21% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The primary investment objective of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Portfolio (the “Floating Rate Income Portfolio”or the “Fund”) is to seek to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.